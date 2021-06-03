DOUGLAS — An umbrella that was caught in a gust of wind and became entangled in power lines in an alley on C Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets knocked out power to about 1,984 customers, officials at Arizona Public Service are reporting.
The first of what would be three temporary outages was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on May 26.
The Douglas Fire Department responded to the area where the outage was reported and discovered an umbrella entangled in the live power lines above a residence in the alley of a residence in the 800 block of Eighth Street. A small brush fire had ignited as a result of the outage.
DFD closely monitored the situation until APS officials could arrive on scene, at which time the brush fire was extinguished.
Matt Riesgo, head of the Douglas APS office, said the outage impacted one main feeder line and affected customers from Chiricahua up to A Avenue.
Power to a majority of the customers was restored about 30 minutes later. Two more minor outages, the longest lasting 10 minutes, occurred during the next two hours as crews removed the umbrella that had become entangled.
Power was fully restored to all APS customers around 5:15 p.m.