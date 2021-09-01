USF awards $63,000 in scholarships

DOUGLAS – The University South Foundation Inc. awarded $63,000 in scholarships to 17 University of Arizona students during a virtual ceremony Aug. 23.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Mexican Consulate in Douglas, but was switched to a virtual event at the last minute due to the increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Since its inception in 2011, the University South Foundation has awarded more than $675,000 in scholarships to 350 recipients. All the scholarship recipients are living in Cochise County, working on degrees in the College of Applied Science and Technology, the College of Education or the College of Science, and are at the University of Arizona in Douglas or the University of Arizona in Sierra Vista.
According to Susan Pater, president of University South Foundation Inc., $175,578 has been given to Education Unidos Students, which includes approximately $60,000 from the IME Becas program contributed through the Mexican Consulate; $32,000 focused on cyber operations with the College of Applied Science & Technology (raised from a golf tournament); $37,420 to military personnel; and $430,242 in general merit and need scholarships. Scholarships generally range from $1,000 to $6,000 per student.
The scholarship goal this year was to award $50,000, but thanks to the support of its sponsors, the goal was exceeded by $13,000.
Pater said the University South Foundation has two event fundraisers this year, a golf tournament that was held in May which raised funds for cyber operations students in addition to the annual Dine Under the Stars event that will be held Oct. 2 on the Sierra Vista campus. For information: https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/dineunderthestars
“Education Unidos is a scholarship fund aimed at creating a culture of education in a binational community,” she said. “Providing our students enrolled in UArizona at Douglas with the monetary resources they need will help them gain the opportunities to obtain higher salaries, more work opportunities and important life skills. The scholarship supports students of all ethnicities, economic backgrounds and immigration status, Hispanics being one of them.
“Part of Education Unidos, but separate, is the IME Becas program. To be eligible for the Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior Scholarship Program students must be a Mexican national or person of Mexican origin residing in the USA. A strong collaboration between the University South Foundation Inc. and the Consulate of Mexico in Douglas exists with the objective of increasing the educational level of Mexicans or Mexican origin living in the United States. Funds provided are matched by the University South Foundation.”
Major scholarship donors for the 2021-22 scholarships were Arizona Public Service, Arizona Complete Health, David Patterson Memorial, Dawson ISC Group, Education Unidos, Elsie & Paul MacMillan, IME Becas, Jacobs GDS, NCI Information Systems, Rich Besselman Memorial, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and the University South Foundation.
“Due to COVID-19 we were unable to host the 2020 Dine Under the Stars Fundraiser,” Pater said. “This led to less sponsored scholarships.”
The vision of the University South Foundation is, “to further community based higher education opportunities through enhancement and expansion of the University of Arizona within Southeastern Arizona, contributing to lifelong learning and promoting quality of life for its residents.”
The Scholarship Recognition Celebration can be viewed on the following links: