DOUGLAS — Valeinez Hair Salon, owned by Flora Valenzuela and located at 1348 San Antonio Avenue in the San Antonio Plaza, held its grand opening on July 10.
Valenzuela said she has 15 years of experience cutting hair, working 11 of those years in the Regis Hair Salon inside Walmart.
She stated that when she was provided with the opportunity to open her own business at its current location, she decided to take advantage of what was offered.
She admits it is a “little scary” opening with all that is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks or face coverings are required inside her salon. Valenzuela is Barbicide certified which, she says, requires her to sanitize after each client.
“I only allow two clients at a time in here so it won’t be so crowded,” she said. “I cut hair for people of all ages. I’m especially good with kids. I have the patience to work with them.”
Hair cuts start at $15 for adults, $10 for kids. She also provides hair coloring, highlights, styles, deep conditioning and eyebrow, lip and face waxings beginning at $8.
“This is my first time being a business owner,” she said. “I’m very excited. I already have some of my former clients lined up over here. I feel we’re in a good location here and invite people to stop by and see me.”
Business hours for Valeinez Hair Salon are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and she is available Sunday and Monday by appointment only. Call (520) 368-7193 or visit her Facebook page, Valeinez Salon.