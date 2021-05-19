Valley Union commencement Thursday

ELFRIDA — Twenty-six seniors will soon become graduates of the class of 2021 when Valley Union High School holds its commencement ceremony Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the school’s football field.
Face coverings are requested for guests.
Four valedictorians and one salutatorian highlight this year’s senior class. Because of the closeness of the race, the names of this year’s valedictorians and salutatorian were not announced until Monday afternoon.
Twins Jacob and Lizet Sonke are this year’s valedictorians along with Alberto Marmolejo and Ezekial Stewart. Victoria Armijo is this year’s salutatorian.
The guest speaker for the graduation will be Reyna Parra, who has been with the district 15 years.
Marmolejo, who is also the senior class president, is the son of Sergio and Guadalupe Marmolejo. He played basketball for the Blue Devils and has been involved in NHS, FBLA, NTHS, Key Club, Link Leaders, the Valley Letterman’s Club and participated in the Knowledge Bowl.
Upon graduating he plans on attending the University of Arizona where he will pursue a degree in nursing.
“It is my dream to be a pediatric nurse practitioner,” he said.
He admits attending class during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge.
“Although COVID has taken away many things this year, it has shown me as an individual, so much more than I could have imagined,” Marmolejo said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to learn through a real life obstacle. Attending the classes online was stressful at times, but I am glad that we were able to have the opportunity to keep learning.”
What special memory he is leaving VUHS with?
“There are so many memories that I have made here in this small school but I am forever grateful for all of the times that I have had with Reyna De La Cruz in the office working together to benefit my class,” he said.
Stewart is the son of Stacey and Pamela Luttrell and Jerry Stewart. He has played basketball all four years at VUHS and football for two years. He was also a FBLA member for two years.
After high school he plans on attending the UofA majoring in accounting.
Stewart states that COVID-19 actually helped him.
“Most people liked going to school, having fun and all that,” he said. “COVID gave me the opportunity to get ahead of everyone else and that I did. I took many college classes with the extra time that I had at home due to COVID.”
The special memories Stewart is taking with him are of the countless hours he would spend hanging out and practicing with his teammates and coaches in the VUHS gym.
The Sonke twins, whose parents are Gary and Lorena Sonke, know how fortunate they are to be leaving high school as co-valedictorians.
Ever since they were born they have pretty much done everything together.
“(Lizet) probably deserves this more than me but it’s amazing to share this with her,” Jacob said.
“I think we both deserve it,” Lizet added. “We’ve both worked hard for this. Our parents have really pushed us to put academics first, before sports.”
The two share an indescribable bond that only other twins can relate to.
“I love it, I always have a partner,” Lizet said. “I never have to worry about being by myself.”
“In the mornings it seems I’m always late to school because of her,” Jacob joked. “Whenever I go out, I always take her with me because we’re like best friends. It’s been fun.”
The youngest of five older siblings in their family and the first to be valedictorians, Jacob and Lizet are three-sport athletes. Jacob plays football, basketball and baseball while Lizet plays volleyball, basketball and softball.
Both plan on attending the UofA where they will pursue a degree in the medical field, following in the footsteps of their mother, a pediatric nurse in Tucson. Jacob says he would like to eventually become a flight nurse.
Lizet has been involved in FFA, NHS, Key Club, Student Council and athletics. Jacob has been involved in NHS, Student Council and athletics.
The twins described what it was like for them attending school during the pandemic.
“Let me tell you, school was definitely a challenge (during) COVID-19,” Lizet said. “Going back and forth from online to in person was complete chaos. Online is very different and you don’t learn the same. A lot of times we were forced to teach ourselves, whether it be loss of internet or just the fact the class isn’t the same online. However we got through the past two years and we did it to the best of our abilities. I am very thankful to the teachers who have done everything to make the classes move along as efficiently as possible.”
Jacob agreed that attending school during COVID was tough.
“Online was the hardest because my eyes would hurt from looking at the screen for long periods of time,” he said. “It was also tough because not knowing if we were going to have sports, which I look forward to.”
Jacob says the special memory he is leaving school with is his state record-setting performance in October when he ran for 532 yards and scored all seven of his team’s touchdowns in what was VU’s first win of the season.
Lizet says she can’t choose a special memory.
“Going to Valley Union is like having a second family,” she said. “Our small community supports all of us. Sports have definitely been a highlight because the bond with my teammates has been amazing.”
All four valedictorians would like to thank their family, friends, coaches, parents and the many people who have pushed, supported, encouraged and even motivated them along the way.
They all say that while they are sad about leaving a school that has been a big part of their life they are also excited about what lays ahead.
Regardless of where they go, or whatever they do, they will also be a Blue Devil, a proud member of the Valley Union class of 2021.