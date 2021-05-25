ELFRIDA — Determined to not be discouraged by all that has happened to them and impacted their education the past two years, the 26 graduates of Valley Union’s class of 2021 are excited about what’s in store for them after receiving their high school diplomas at their graduation ceremony Thursday in front of several hundred family and friends.
In her salutatory address, Victoria Armijo talked about how excited she was at the possibility of attending the University of Notre Dame or Baylor University but after having her admission application denied to Notre Dame, and being placed on a waiting list at Baylor, Arizona State University came through, providing her a full-ride academic scholarship where she will pursue a degree in political science.
“Many people have told me life will never go the way you expect,” Armijo said.”For a brief time I expected to be the exception to that rule. For four years I worked incredibly hard to maintain almost perfect grades, log hundreds of hours of community service and held leadership roles even at the state level. I had all these accomplishments just to write them down on my college application to Notre Dame, a dream school of mine since freshman year. I thought if I stayed motivated and did everything right in high school I could accomplish my dream.”
Armijo reminded her classmates that no matter if they are in school or in the workforce at some point in their life they will experience failure in some capacity.
“Everyone has ways to be successful but happiness and success are two very different things that do not correlate,” she said.
Co-valedictorian twins Jacob and Lizet Sonke thanked their parents and others for the support they have provided.
They each reflected upon sharing this special moment with their twin.
“Growing up with a twin is something I wish everyone could experience and is also something I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Lizet said in her valedictory address. “Having a twin is a love, hate relationship. As much as we argue and fight, we will always have each other’s backs. Jacob, you are my best friend and I thank you for always believing in me. Even when I didn’t believe in myself.
“Jacob and I are the last of seven kids. We are all graduates of Valley Union High School and all argue on who is the smartest and most athletic. We are all proud Blue Devils. Because of my parents’ dedication of raising us to be the best we can be, Jacob and I get to look up to our older siblings, who are all thriving in their lives and set great examples for us. For the record though, I will point out that I am the favorite.”
Alberto Marmolejo, senior class president, reflected on his 1,387 days of attending Valley Union, stating that as a freshman he was scared and somewhat intimidated but determined to keep going.
“I stand before you today, co-valedictorian, president of the class of 2021, a leader in more than 15 positions throughout his high school career, a proud first generation Mexican/American graduate,” he said. “And most importantly, a happy person. Thank you to those who have believed in me. Live a happy life, fellow graduates. Live that life to the fullest because sooner or later you will realize it has gone too fast, just like our 1,387 days.”
Jacob, Lizet, Alberto and the other co-valedictorian, Zeke Stewart, are all headed to the University of Arizona on academic scholarships
Reyna De La Cruz was selected by the senior class to be the guest speaker. She referred to this class as “my kids.”
“I hold a special memory of each one (of these seniors) in one way or another,” she said. “I am so grateful to have had the time with all of you to make all of these special memories. Always stay humble and never forget where you came from. Congratulations on your graduation and best wishes on your next adventure.”
Senior class sponsor Dale Cummings, who announced he is retiring at the end of this year, shared some of the trials and tribulations this class faced along the way.
“Despite all these obstacles, this class found a way to persevere,” he said. “They have worked so hard to get to this point.”
As each graduate received their diploma the several hundred people in attendance cheered, some showing signs while others popped canisters of confetti letting each graduate know just how proud they are of each and every one of them.