DOUGLAS — Officials with the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 have announced that this year’s Veteran’s Day celebration, scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, will take place this year at the Cochise County Fairgrounds on Leslie Canyon Road.
In previous years the Veteran’s Day parade has taken place up G Avenue and was followed by events at the post home.
Everything this year, including the parade, will take place at the fairgrounds.
Scott Babicky, manager of the Fred Hilburn Post, said the move was being done to better accommodate those concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year this place gets packed,” he said. “Out there we will be able to social distance better.”
Dominique Valenzuela, general manager for the fairgrounds, said she is excited about hosting this year’s Veteran’s Day festivities.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said. “We’re happy we’re able to host this event.”
Babicky said details regarding the parade and what other events will be taking place in conjunction with the celebration are still being worked out.
“We will release more information as it becomes available,” he said. “People can also find out more on our Facebook page.”
Babicky said he is hoping to have the ever popular Buena High School JROTC program in Douglas again this year for the Veteran’s Day celebration.