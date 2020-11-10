DOUGLAS - All city, county and state facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
There will be no changes to the trash pickup schedule, however, as Douglas does not pick up garbage on Wednesday. Trash pickup will be as normal on Thursday and Friday.
The Douglas City Council meeting that is normally held on the second Wednesday of every month, has been pushed back a day to Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
There will be no school Wednesday and no mail will be delivered.
The Douglas Aquatic Center will be closed for lap swim on Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day. The Aquatic Center will reopen Friday, November 13 at 5 a.m.
The Herald/Review will be delivered as scheduled to all subscribers Wednesday.