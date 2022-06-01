DOUGLAS — The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from the Douglas and Pirtleville fire departments, prevented a bad situation from becoming worse Monday when a single-wide mobile home caught fire and wind gusts helped push the flames onto nearby properties, burning down an adjacent garage.
The initial call of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Baker Avenue came into the Douglas Police Department around 5 p.m.
Upon arriving, it was determined the fire was actually in the Sunnyside Fire District. The DFD remained on scene until Sunnyside arrived, at which time control of the fire was turned over to them. Sunnyside requested assistance from Pirtleville, which responded with a truck and manpower.
The mobile home that caught fire was completely destroyed. Wind gusts pushed the flames into nearby properties where trees and dry grass caught fire.
Roger Clark, deputy for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, attempted to contact the owners of a nearby residence that was being threatened. Upon realizing no one was home and the gate was locked, he obtained a pair of bolt cutters, cut the lock gaining access to the property and began spraying water on trees and brush while Sunnyside personnel began battling other areas that were being threatened. The fire was contained to one area that was a total loss while adjacent properties incurred damage but not to the homes.
Victor Rodriguez, fire chief of SSVFD, said what started the blaze is not yet known and it appears the trailer was unoccupied.
Rodriguez said the wind was a factor.
“Luckily we got assistance from Douglas Fire and later Pirtleville, which helped,” he said. “Luckily we were able to get the upper hand and keep it from spreading.”
Rodriguez said access to the fire was not easy due to road conditions.
“We’re still trying to figure out just how that fire got started,” he said. “With the type of weather that we are having we need to be sure to clean up any dry brush around our homes.”