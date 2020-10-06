DOUGLAS — Douglas residents are being asked to set aside a few hours and take part in another Clean up Douglas Day on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, which began last month, is being sponsored by Desiree Rice, the City of Douglas, and the Douglas Business Network.
Cleanup efforts will focus on the downtown area.
Volunteers are being asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Classy Cuts & Such located at 519 10th Street, at which time volunteers will be put into groups and asked to clean up certain areas in the downtown areas.
Those volunteering are being asked to please bring their own yard cleaning tools and protective gear.