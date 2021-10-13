If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The proposed water and sewer increase that has been a topic of discussion around town is scheduled to come before the Douglas city council when it meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall council chambers.
The proposed water, sewer increase was one of several issues discussed at the Sept. 22 town hall. The proposed increase would raise the average water and sewer bill $8.36 over the next five years.
Reportedly, the city has not had water or sewer rate increases since 2012. The deepening of three wells, or the construction of new ones is needed with each well costing approximately $1.6 million to upgrade.
Also at the city council meeting, the Light the D Committee will be recognized for its hard work and dedication toward permanently lighting the D on D-Hill.
The third reading of an ordinance outlining rules of conduct and setting violation penalties for parks and recreational facilities is on the agenda.
Six resolutions, three of which deal with the acceptance of grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, are expected to be approved by the council.
Another resolution deals with the acceptance of a grant for the Douglas Public Library from several agencies for programing expenses for development of a “NASA@ my Library” program that will benefit the local community.
Another resolution deals with the adoption of the city of Douglas public safety personnel retirement system pension funding policy.
The city council meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s livestream page on the YouTube network.