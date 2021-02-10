DLL to discuss season Thursday at meeting
DOUGLAS — Officials with the Douglas Little League are trying to decide whether or not to have a Little League baseball season this year.
A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Douglas Little League field at 17th Street and Estrella Ave.
A new board will be elected that night, after which the start of the 2021 baseball season for Douglas will be discussed.
“If we do not have enough volunteers to run the league this year, Douglas will not have another baseball season,” outgoing president Robert Rodriguez said.
DUSD to host COVID-19 memorial Friday
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District will be hosting a COVID-19 memorial drive-by service on Friday at 6 p.m. around the district’s main office on 12th Street.
District officials have said things have not been or felt “normal” for almost a year, and although there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon, it is not here yet. It seems as though things take one step forward and a few back. COVID-19 has been very difficult to deal with, both personally and professionally. Many have had to go through the fear and anxiety of this virus and what it has caused in our own families. Many have been able to overcome the virus, though like on a battlefield, it has left its scars. Many others have been hit harder and have deeper wounds and great loss.
“We would like to do something in honor of our DUSD family members that have suffered loss during this most unprecedented time,” Ana Samaniego, DUSD Superintendent said.
City to host Movie Night Friday
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Recreation Division with assistance from Douglas Industrial Development Authority (IDA) will be hosting a drive-in movie night this Friday at the old Kmart.
The scheduled movie is “Trolls World Tour” and will begin at 7 p.m.; gates will open at 5:45. Space is limited to the first 75 vehicles.
In an effort to protect everyone, each vehicle will have a 20x20 square foot area. If you decide to sit outside your vehicle, please wear a face mask to ensure the safety of those around you. Please respect CDC guidelines and social distance by remaining in your area during the movie.
Attendees are asked to be respectful to others and their personal space.
Families can bring their own snacks, but alcohol will not be allowed.
Those attending are asked to use the garbage cans provided to dispose of trash.
Downtown cleanup Sunday
DOUGLAS — Downtown G Avenue will be the focus on this month’s monthly cleaup day will take place Sunday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interested in helping are asked to meet at Classy Cuts & Such, 519 10th St., prior to 10 a.m. Anyone attending is asked to bring their own cleaning tools, gloves and face coverings. Trash bags, snacks, drinks and lunch will be provided to those who participate.
The cleanup day is being sponsored by Classy Cuts, the Douglas Business Network and the City of Douglas.
The event at Calvary Cemetery had been scheduled for December but was canceled at the last minute. Event organizers say Calvary Cemetery is in need of some major clean up and they hope the community will come out and support this project.
No garbage collection Monday, Feb. 15
DOUGLAS — Officials with the City of Douglas have announced there will be no garbage collection on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of President’s Day.
Monday’s trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 16, while Tuesday’s collection will be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
School will be closed Monday as will all city, county, state and federal offices.