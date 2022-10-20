DOUGLAS — The windows at the Douglas Government Center have taken on a ghoulish look just in time for Halloween.

Dr. Kristine Gomez and Lisa Reed, a professor at the Cochise College Douglas campus, came up with the idea while Reed was in Gomez’s dentist chair.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?