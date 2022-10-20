DOUGLAS — The windows at the Douglas Government Center have taken on a ghoulish look just in time for Halloween.
Dr. Kristine Gomez and Lisa Reed, a professor at the Cochise College Douglas campus, came up with the idea while Reed was in Gomez’s dentist chair.
“Dr. Kristine is my dentist, that’s how we met,” Reed said. “Just in casual conversation we started talking about our collections and discovered we both like to collect Halloween houses.”
Dr. Mike Gomez usually has a large window display for Halloween and Christmas at his home on 12th Street but that wasn’t an option this year.
“With the help of Ann English and Orlando (Stevens) we were able to set up the windows at the Government Center,” Reed said. “It took us a couple of weekends, basically two full days to get it done and set up to the point we were good with it. It’s about a half and half project.”
Both Reed and Gomez saw this as a way to share their passion for the holidays with the community.
“Most of my students are from the Douglas, Agua Prieta area,” Reed said. “It felt good giving them something they could enjoy over the holidays.”
“It came out nicer than what I originally thought it was going to come out,” Gomez said. “We weren’t sure how it was going to look from the outside. There are things we need to improve on, but it turned out better than we thought. I’m pleased because it’s a good way to share it with the community. As I was going down to Walmart Saturday night I drove by the display, I saw people at the window. It was fun seeing them enjoying it.”
Gomez said several years ago she approached English about possibly using the Government Center windows for the display. English checked with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office and found there to be no conflict and permission for the display was granted.
“The display looks fantastic at night,” English said. “It always been my philosophy that it’s a people’s building and when they asked to utilize it, I saw it as a good way to give the people of Douglas something to look at and enjoy. They’re putting up something that’s quality and you see that when you look at it. We saw it as a good way to foster that helps the public see there are good things going on.”
Gomez feels the display brings an added attraction downtown and changes the window. She made a point to thank Stevens who allowed them access to the windows so they could set up their display.
“It is a public building, and we want people to be able to enjoy it,” English said.
Reed and Gomez plan on handing out candy in front of their window display on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Local residents are invited to stop by.
The display will remain up through Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) which is Nov. 1-2 after which the display will come down.
“After that we’re planning on doing something down there for Christmas,” Gomez said. “I alone have enough to do one side and Kristine the other so it should be quite the display, it will be Christmas all the way across.”
“I’m excited for what our Christmas display will look like,” Gomez said. “Our goal is to have the Christmas display up in time for the parade.”
“When the public comes up and wants to do something for the rest of the public let’s support it,” English said. “That’s my philosophy. “