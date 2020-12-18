On Dec. 14 at approximately 8:40 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle fleeing from the State Route 90 Border Patrol checkpoint heading northbound.
The vehicle was described as a silver Nissan Rogue and a license plate was provided to responding officers. U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Benson Police Department officers, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Sheriff’s deputies searched Interstate 10 for a distance before being advised that a Benson Police officer located the vehicle at the Cochise College campus off State Route 90.
The Benson officer advised that the vehicle was abandoned and he saw evidence of subject(s) possibly jumping over a fence near the vehicle. Upon further checking, an empty weapon holster was observed inside of the car.
Border Patrol agents advised that when the vehicle was stopped at the checkpoint they observed a male, a female and three other occupants in the vehicle when they advised the driver to divert into a secondary inspection point. It was as the vehicle was going toward that area the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
As law-enforcement units searched the area around the located vehicle, they observed a male subject who appeared to be armed attempting to evade capture. Border Patrol agents and a Benson Police officer discharged their weapons at the suspect, with no injuries being reported, and the suspect was subsequently taken into custody with the assistance of a Border Patrol canine. A continued search of the area with other personnel on scene resulted in the arrest of a female subject and three illegal immigrants.
The suspect in this case, Cody Holley, 26, was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a police officer. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. Holley said he is homeless in the Tucson area.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Submitted by Carol Capas, Cochise County Sheriff's Office