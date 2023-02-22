PHOENIX — The 2020 election was conducted fairly despite claims last year by former Attorney General Mark Brnovich that there were "instances of fraud,'' his successor reported Wednesday.

"The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years: the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by election officials,'' said Kris Mayes. Only thing is, she told Capitol Media Services, that information was wrongfully withheld by her predecessor.

