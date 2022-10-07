debate

From left, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor face off in a televised debate Thursday night ahead of the November election for U.S. Senate

 tv screen grab

PHOENIX — Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters sought to distance himself Thursday from his earlier statements that abortions should be illegal nationwide.

But Masters acknowledged he does want a national law on the issue, one that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks — even if states want to let women terminate their pregnancies later than that point.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?