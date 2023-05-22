PHOENIX — Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes has rescinded an informal opinion issued by her Republican predecessor that said counties could hand-count all ballots in an election, a process that Republicans in Cochise County attempted last year based on unfounded concerns that machine ballot tabulators are not secure or accurate.

Mayes late Friday issued a formal opinion in its place saying existing election laws bar counties from implementing full hand counts of ballots cast both on Election Day and those cast early by mail.

