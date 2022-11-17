PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly Friday over Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general.

With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender.

