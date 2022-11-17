PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly Friday over Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general.
With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender.
State officials estimate there are only about 6,100 votes left to count. Virtually all of those are in Maricopa County, with just a handful in Apache County.
No matter what happens now, that race will not be finalized until next month.
There is no way one or the other can get more than 12,500 votes ahead of the other, the 0.5% margin necessary to avoid a mandatory recount. And that recount cannot take place until after the votes are formally canvassed on Dec. 5.
All other statewide races and ballot measures already have been decided.
On Thursday, incumbent state schools chief Kathy Hoffman conceded in her bid to get a new four-year term.
“After a hard-fought race, we came up short,’’ she said in a statement posted on Twitter. That means Republican Tom Horne, who had the job from 2003 until 2011, will again take the post.
The concession came even though the latest vote tallies showed that Horne’s approximately 9,000-vote lead in the race still left it within the margin requiring an automatic recount.
An aide told Capitol Media Services she made the decision to concede because she saw no path to victory, even with a recount.
“We have confidence that our elections were run fairly and accurately,’’ the statement read.
In Arizona, a recount simply involves the same ballots being fed back through the same equipment that was used to count them in the first place, albeit after a new round of accuracy testing. There is no hand counting involved.
All this comes as Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, has refused to concede even though she was trailing Thursday by more than 16,000 votes, far outside the margin to get to an automatic recount.
“I am still in this fight with you,’’ she said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter. She repeated her claim, without any evidence, that the election system is broken because Katie Hobbs, who outpolled her in the race for governor, was allowed to keep her position of secretary of state, which is the chief elections officer.
“The fox was guarding the henhouse,’’ Lake said, disregarding the fact that each county is in charge of its own elections and counts its own ballots. “And because of that, voters have been disenfranchised.’’
Lake also said the results showing her losing cannot be trusted because of the use of electronic voting machines. She cited the lawsuit she filed earlier this year along with Mark Finchem, the unsuccessful Republican candidate for secretary of state who lost to Adrian Fontes, to require ballots to be counted by hand.
U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi tossed out the suit, saying claims the machine can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part.
But Lake on Thursday said her fears about the voting machines proved “we were right,’’ though not for the reasons she cited in the lawsuit.
Now Lake is claiming problems with the tabulation machines in Maricopa County forced voters to wait in line, some for hours. And she insisted that “tens of thousands of Maricopa County voters were disenfranchised.’’
Lake offered no evidence to back that claim.
It is true that some tabulation machines would not read some ballots that had been printed at vote centers.
In each case, however, the voter was given the option of inserting the ballots into a sealed drawer in the machine. The ballots would be taken to county election offices at the end of the day by a bipartisan group of election workers and counted there.
Bill Gates, who chairs the board of supervisors, said it was Lake and her allies who told supporters not to use what has become known as “drawer three,’’ creating the long lines about which she is now complaining.
Lake, however, is still threatening litigation.
“I have assembled the best and brightest legal team,’’ she said. “We are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done in the past week.’’
Lake has not responded to multiple requests by Capitol Media Services to detail how she believes laws were broken and any legal theory that would allow a judge to throw out the results.
There actually was a lawsuit filed in connection with the problems with the tallying machines that sought to keep the polls open beyond 7 p.m., a bid that was immediately rejected by a judge.
It also sought to require the counting of provisional ballots of people who went to a different location that day but found they could not vote because they had been recorded as checking in and voting at the first site. That lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lake as well as GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters, was ended after the attorneys voluntarily dismissed it.
No other legal action is pending.