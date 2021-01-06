Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation were rattled by Wednesday’s events in Washington but are determined to reconvene this evening to finish the count of electoral ballots.
“I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” said Ron Barber, Southern Arizona director for Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
He said Kelly was ushered off the Senate floor with colleagues “and taken to a safe location.”
“He is absolutely determined to get back into session tonight to finish,” said Barber, a former U.S. representative.
On Twitter, Kelly wrote, “In America, we have fair elections and peaceful transfers of power; democracy prevails over chaos; and those who commit violent acts are held accountable. That won’t change today. This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election – and silence the voices of Arizonans – will fail.”
Protesters stormed the Capitol building as senators went through the process of certifying Electoral College votes. A woman died in the violence as protesters broke windows, occupied offices, took to the Senate floor and climbed onto statues.
Abigail O’Brien, an aide to U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, said at about 4 p.m. Arizona time that they were in a secure room with “no sense of when we will get out.” They had been there about two hours.
She said they had been evacuated from their office about 11:15 a.m. because of a suspicious package near the building then returned, only to be rushed out again. Four people were evacuated from the office, including Kirkpatrick and her husband.
“At this point, they’re going to reconvene the debate,” she said.
She said they came to work today “expecting noise” but having protesters enter the building was unexpected.
“You see the buildings you go into every day swarmed and attacked and it’s very jarring,” O’Brien said.
Kelly Ward, the state GOP chair, kept things partisan on Twitter: “You know what could have prevented this? #ElectionIntegrity and full transparent investigations into 2020 fraud. Audits, eyes on paper ballots, full audit of ALL digitally adjudicated and all duplicated ballots, full evaluation of Dominion machines. Remember: Democrats refused.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would resume its joint session Wednesday night as soon as lawmakers are given the all-clear to do so after the violent incursion by protesters supporting President Donald Trump.
House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the session was expected to resume at 8 p.m. EST.
The House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting separately Wednesday afternoon to consider a challenge to Arizona’s electoral vote results when they were forced out of their respective chambers as protesters stormed the building.
By about 5 p.m. EST, the Capitol building reportedly had been cleared of those who had forced their way in. About 90 minutes later, Pelosi announced lawmakers would reconvene to confirm the results of the Electoral College and declare President-elect Joe Biden to be the next president.
“[A]fter calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Pelosi, a California Democrat, noted legislators already had prepared to work late into the night to accommodate the anticipated challenges to the slates of electors for six states. If a representative and a senator each sign on to challenge a given state’s results, the two chambers are obliged to exit the joint session called to ratify the results and go to their respective chambers for up to two hours of debate.
Only if both chambers agree to uphold a challenge would the electors for a state be thrown out, an unlikely prospect with Democrats controlling the House and eager to see their party’s nominee inaugurated Jan. 20.
Pelosi blamed Trump for the violence at the Capitol, saying it was “anointed at the highest level of government.”
“We now will be part of history, as such a shameful picture of our country was put out to the world, instigated at the highest level,” she said.
Delphine Luneau of The Center Square contributed to this report.