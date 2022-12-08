PHOENIX — The state Republican Party is trying again to end the right of most Arizonans to vote from the comfort of their own kitchen.

At a hearing Wednesday, Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that the Arizona Constitution requires all voting be done in a way to protect secrecy.

