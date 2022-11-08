SIERRA VISTA — With three seats on Sierra Vista Unified School District’s governing board up for grabs, voters headed to the polls Nov. 8 to decide who they want elected to guide the district in setting policies and ensuring it adheres to state standards for the next four years.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Hollie Sheriff and Donald Lee were the two leading candidates, with Jenny Walston and Pat Rochford not far behind.

