SIERRA VISTA — With three seats on Sierra Vista Unified School District’s governing board up for grabs, voters headed to the polls Nov. 8 to decide who they want elected to guide the district in setting policies and ensuring it adheres to state standards for the next four years.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Hollie Sheriff and Donald Lee were the two leading candidates, with Jenny Walston and Pat Rochford not far behind.
Though the final tally was not officially over, there will be at least one new face on the district’s governing board.
Retired U.S. Army veteran Kyle Kiyabu — who was running unopposed for a two-year seat currently held by Jennifer Fero — will fill Fero’s seat on the board. Fero was appointed interim replacement for former board vice president Connie Johnson, who resigned in the spring.
Five candidates — incumbent Hollie Sheriff, Vietnam War veteran Lee Chadbourn, U.S Border Patrol agent Donald Lee, licensed Realtor Jenny Walston and former SVUSD registered nurse Pat Rochford — are vying for two four-year seats on the board. Current board member Joy Mims did not seek re-election.
Sheriff, who served on SVUSD’s Bond Oversight Committee five years ago, said if re-elected she would bring continued support to the district’s superintendent and to ensure that the board continues with a strong financial foundation.
Lee, who has a son attending Buena High School, has advocated for a more customer-service governing board that needs to be fiscally responsible about spending, while Rochford envisioned more community involvement with the board. Walston saw a school board that will work together with openness and for the betterment of both the students and the district. In handouts, Chadbourne called for parents having total control over what educational curriculum children should be subjected to and that critical race theory and woke ideology must be abandoned in classrooms.
