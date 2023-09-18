bartelsmeyer 2

Bob Bartelsmeyer

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE – Bob Bartelsmeyer resigned late Friday afternoon as director of the Cochise County Elections Department. He will leave Sept. 29, one day short of four months on the job. 

His departure comes with Election Day 2023 just weeks away. Two ballot items are in play for the Nov. 7 election, both involving critical votes in northern Cochise County.

