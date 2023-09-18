BISBEE – Bob Bartelsmeyer resigned late Friday afternoon as director of the Cochise County Elections Department. He will leave Sept. 29, one day short of four months on the job.
His departure comes with Election Day 2023 just weeks away. Two ballot items are in play for the Nov. 7 election, both involving critical votes in northern Cochise County.
Bartelsmeyer came to Cochise County on May 30 after serving in the same role in La Paz County. It is to that position he is returning, according to Bartelsmeyer’s Sept. 15 resignation letter.
“I have decided to leave Cochise County, AZ to go back to my previous position in La Paz County, AZ as Elections Director,” he noted in the letter.” At my core, I believe free and fair elections are the foundation of our freedoms in America and I remain committed to that mission in service to the people of Arizona.”
The two remaining Elections Department employee began their tenure with the county this summer.
The unexpected resignation comes as Cochise County prepares an all-mail ballot election per county policy in odd-numbered years. Of the two races, one will decide whether to continue a property tax which funds the San Pedro Hospital District, home of Benson Hospital.
The other involves a special bond election for the Willcox Unified School District.
The timing poses a number of logistical issues for the election. Ballots under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) must be mailed out for those two races no later than this Saturday, Sept. 23.
Ballots will be sent to other eligible voters Oct. 11.
Bartelsmeyer’s duties as elections director were initially overseen by County Recorder David Stevens. Since Sept. 7 that oversight fell to County Manager Richard Karwaczka.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone