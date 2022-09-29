SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified Education Association will host a governing board forum for candidates seeking election to the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Atria in the Rothery Education Services Center, 3305. E. Fry Blvd.

The Atria room opens at 5:45 p.m. for candidates and audience members.

