SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified Education Association will host a governing board forum for candidates seeking election to the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Atria in the Rothery Education Services Center, 3305. E. Fry Blvd.
The Atria room opens at 5:45 p.m. for candidates and audience members.
Six candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the district’s governing board. Kale Kiyabu will be running unopposed for the two-year seat currently held by Jennifer Fero, who was appointed as interim replacement for former board vice president Connie Johnson, who resigned last spring. Fero did not submit petition signatures to be on the ballot for the election.
The remaining five candidates will be vying for three board positions that each hold four-year terms. Lee Chadbourn, Donald Lee, Patricia Rochford, Jenny Walston and current board member/vice president Hollie Sheriff submitted petition signatures in June and July to run for a governing board seat.
Sheriff served on SVUSD's Bond Oversight Committee five years ago.
Current board member Joy Mims is not seeking re-election.
During the forum, all candidates will be given the opportunity to answer questions previously submitted and will be given a minute to make an opening statement to introduce themselves. Each candidate will be given 90 seconds to answer each question. Signals will be given to candidates to warn when 30 seconds are left; candidates will stop speaking when time is up or they will be cut off.
SUVEA is the local union that represents the employees of the school district.
The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
