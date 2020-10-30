When it comes to Cochise County residents' hard-earned dollars, stakes are clearly higher than ever. Take a look at this year's campaign finance spending by Cochise County residents since 2008. This year, residents of the 85635 zip code area, encompassing Sierra Vista, donated more than twice the national average for a zip code, with $402,944 donated.
Overall, election donations by Cochise County residents in 2020 has more than tripled any recent election year.
Did you donate this year? Why or why not? Our NABUR members weighed in.
"This is my first election to donate and I did so monthly since January to both state & national campaigns. This is without a doubt the most important election in my lifetime." - April N.
"I believe donations should be kept private. My first question was “How do they know this?” My second question was “How long before they track WHO gave HOW MUCH and TO WHOM?” With the egregious retribution against the Right by the Left (or their acquiescence to it) this information made public can easily be weaponized — as Trump’s taxes were. Thirdly, publicizing donations reminds me of Jesus telling us not to give our offerings before men “as the Pharisees and Sadducees with tinkling brass and sounding cymbals (persons paid to precede them making noise to draw attention to their “piety”)." - Mike L.
"How would anyone know if I did? Although I've received requests for donations almost weekly, I have so far refused." - Kurt O.
"I donate nothing to any political campaigns. It's sort of my silent protest over the ridiculous amounts of money being spent on elections." - Chanse F.
What about you? Head to nabur.myheraldreview.com/feed/elections to add your thoughts and experience an interactive version of this graph.
