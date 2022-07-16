Election season is gearing up for the city of Sierra Vista as a new mayor will be chosen and members placed in city council seats will be decided.
For Sierra Vista’s 2022 election, there are three candidates running for mayor, Rachel Gray, Clea McCaa and Steve Conroy. Four candidates are competing for the three available city council seats, William Benning, Carolyn Umphrey, Kevin Weston and Mark Rodriguez.
The minimum number of signatures required for a candidate to be listed on the ballot is 696. The filing window closed recently on Monday.
City Clerk Jill Adams said when individuals submit their petitions they also file a nomination paper (states the office and their qualification to hold it), and their financial declaration form.
“All things must be filed to be reviewed for inclusion on the ballot,” she said. “I review the petitions for completion only. This means I make sure each line is complete and has a name, signature, address and date. If there is missing information, I do not count that line. I do not eliminate any signatures for any other reason. After my review, if they have the minimum of 696 (whether valid or not I don’t determine) and have the other two forms, then I accept them for inclusion on the ballot. If not removed for cause after the close of the filing period, the names are forwarded to the elections division at the county for the ballot.”
The validity of the signatures is assessed by the court and county recorders.
The mayor and city council members are elected to four-year terms. The city does not have term limits.
Former Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray said she started collecting signatures in February of last year.
“My personal opinion is that a city council member should not be required to get more signatures than a state legislated candidate, and they do, and I don’t think that that is a fair process,” Gray said. “I believe that the overwhelming number of signatures required to run for local office stops some people from running.”
Gray had to step down as mayor pro tem this week due to Arizona’s resign-to-run law. Arizona is one of five states that has this legislation in place. Florida, Georgia, Hawaii and Texas are the others.
Despite stepping down, Gray said she will attend every council meeting and agenda session as she has been doing for the last 10 years.
“My strategy is always stay positive, stay on message,” Gray said. “To share my vision with as many people as possible for what I think Sierra Vista is and what it can be, and my solutions for any issues that they are facing.”
Mayor candidate Clea McCaa began collecting signatures to be on the ballot in June 2021.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I love talking to people, reaching out into the community. Sometimes it’s stressful, but it was pretty straightforward, especially receiving direction from Jill Adams.
“I enjoy the process because I met a lot of people and was able to speak our vision and how we move forward.”
McCaa attempts to speak to every business in town and asks what they want to see out of the city. He’s going door-to-door and speaking with residents of neighborhoods throughout Sierra Vista to discuss their ideas as well.
“I just want to use my skills and talents to progress this city forward,” McCaa said.
Mayoral candidate Steve Conroy has collected signatures since April.
“It’s a nonpartisan position so that makes it a little easier,” Conroy said. “What I did is have my petition sheets already set up with my name and what I was running for. I did a lot of the collection of signatures myself.”
Conroy said he collected 75%-80% of his signatures by going door to door.
“I think that’s the most important thing, people need to know who you are,” he said. “They get to know you by talking to you and asking you questions.”
Next, Conroy will be attending meetings for organizations throughout the community.
The city of Sierra Vista put out a press release on July 12, seeking Sierra Vista residents that would be interested in the vacant council seat based from the resignation of Gray. The city began accepting letters of interest to fill Gray’s position on Thursday to fill the remainder of her term which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
“Since the city does not hold a primary, the candidate(s) with the most votes is elected,” Adams said. “For mayor it will be the candidate receiving the most votes and for city council it will be the top three vote getters. Basically, winner takes all.”
Cochise County uses in-person voting at Vote Centers or mail-in ballots. A list of the vote center locations can be obtained on the Cochise County Elections Department website. Any Cochise County voter can cast their ballot at any of the vote centers in Cochise County, regardless of where they reside.