PHOENIX — A governor's task force meeting behind closed doors approved recommending changes to election laws, a secrecy decision defended by a top aide to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"We want people to vote in a very private manner and speak their minds freely,'' said gubernatorial publicist Christian Slater. He said that's why reporters were not invited to attend Thursday's session — the second full meeting of the Governor's Bipartisan Elections Task Force — a meeting at which vice chair Helen Purcell said they approved 20 of 22 proposals put forward.

