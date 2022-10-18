PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs has more money in donations than Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor.

But that difference is being made up by more than $6 million spent by outside groups independently advocating for Hobbs' defeat. And the lion's share of that is coming from the Republican Governors Association, led by current Gov. Doug Ducey, who has distanced himself personally from his would-be successor who repeatedly criticized him on the campaign trail.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?