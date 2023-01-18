finchem

Mark Finchem and Kari Lake at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Mark Finchem is sending out requests to pay off the debt for his failed bid for secretary of state, a debt that according to his own finance reports doesn't exist.

In a new fundraising email to supporters on Wednesday, Finchem asked people to "donate $25, $50, $100 or more'' to "stand with election integrity'' and "fight the propaganda.'' But it concludes with a disclosure that any money raised will "help pay off campaign debt.''

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?