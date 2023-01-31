PHOENIX — Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is seeking an investigation of failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she published signatures of some people from the voter registration records.

In a letter late Monday to Attorney General Kris Mayes, Fontes cites a Jan. 23 Twitter post where Lake claims a “bombshell discovery,” saying 40,000 ballots were “illegally counted.”

