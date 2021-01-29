We’ve noticed a few more coyotes in recent weeks. Evening strolls with the dog on Snyder Avenue in Sierra Vista have been a bit scary, with three or more coyotes running along the multi-use path. We’re also seeing them in the morning running through neighborhoods and local streets.
Be careful out there.
It reminds us of an incident in the Herald/Review newsroom not that long ago. Former Publisher Phil Vega called early one morning to report a bear running through his backyard. He urged the editor to get something up on the website to warn people that they needed to keep an eye out.
That was in August, 2012, and required nearly a dozen Sierra Vista police and Animal Control officers over the course of more than two hours to corral the bear onto Fort Huachuca after it wandered into various neighborhoods.
The black bear, which was estimated to be nearly six feet tall by an officer who observed it rear up onto its hind legs, was first sighted on the east end of Golf Links Road near Hummingbird Lane.
About 45 minutes after the initial sighting, the bear was spotted again in a wash near Piccadilly Lane heading west toward Coronado Drive.
Contact was lost with the bear until an hour later when residents began to report sightings near Copper Sky Drive and Copper Crown Drive.
The bear then made its way into a wash south of Cochise Motorsports, near the intersection of Buffalo Soldier Trail and Avenida Cochise.
Utilizing an off-road quad vehicle an officer was able to heard the bear the final distance from the wash over to the south side of Buffalo Soldier Trail.
No use of force was required during the incident.
Our point is that even in densely populated Sierra Vista, we get wildlife. We bet it’s even more the case in Willcox, Benson and other parts of the county.
This time of year, keep an eye out for the wild!
* *
When the new year arrives, we always waste a few minutes on Google taking a look at the latest fashion trends. That way, when these styles show up walking the streets of Bisbee or your next visit to the “Big City,” your jaw doesn’t drop and you avoid “gasp embarrassment.”
TheTrendSpotter.com, a recognized online leader in calling out what’s next with five million monthly readers, is telling us “…shoulder pad boyfriend jackets” are the new trend. “You can easily dress this up or down for an effortlessly chic aesthetic,” states the site.
We don’t know what you’ll do if you don’t have a boyfriend or if he doesn’t have an old jacket with shoulder pads.
Other “trends,” include all-black face masks, head scarfs, yellow bags, white knee-high boots, and “…folk-inspired coats.”
Put them all together and we apologize, but this is a retro-look.
Men be ready. Break out the wide ties — they may be back in style!
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com