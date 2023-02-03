PHOENIX — The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: Kill on-demand early voting in the state.

Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their their kitchen tables — or anywhere else — runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''

