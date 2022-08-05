Election 2022 Governor Arizona

Katie Hobbs, winner of the Arizona Democratic primary for governor, speaks to the media before dropping off her election ballot Tuesday in Scottsdale.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PHOENIX — The Republican Governors Association is going to put at least $11 million into commercials to ensure that Doug Ducey's successor is of the same political party.

But don't look for that money to be spent extolling the virtues of Kari Lake, the GOP nominee. Instead, given the organization's record, the commercials are more likely to be unapologetic, no-holds-barred attacks on Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Tags