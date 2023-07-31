PHOENIX — A monthslong fight over whether to allow voters in Maricopa County to vote on an extension of a half-cent sales tax appeared  to end Monday as a deal cut between Republican leaders of the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs passed the House and Senate.

Members of the group of lawmakers who call themselves the Arizona Freedom Caucus and a low-tax group known as the Free Enterprise Club that has influence among conservative Republicans came up short in a last-ditch effort to block the effort.

