PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a measure that would ask voters to take away even more of their power to write their own laws after persuading them last year to significantly limit their power of the initiative.

The voter referral approved along party lines by the Senate would require backers of initiatives to collect signatures from all 30 legislative districts for an initiative, constitutional amendment or voter referendum to make the ballot.

