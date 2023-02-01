PHOENIX — Republican legislators are moving to throw another roadblock in the path of people to make laws.

SCR 1015, approved Wednesday by the Senate Government Committee, would modify existing constitutional provisions that allow a new statute to be proposed and voted on if the sponsor gathers signatures equal to 10% of the people who voted in the last governmental election. Based on 2022 turnout, that would be 255,867 to put a measure on the 2024 ballot.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?