PHOENIX — Less than 24 hours after condemning racism, Gov. Doug Doug refused to say Wednesday whether he would once again endorse Sen. Wendy Rogers.
And he would not directly condemn the Flagstaff senator herself for her statements and actions.
In fact, Ducey is seeking to avoid any direct comment about what Rogers has said and done. He said his Tuesday statement condemning racism was not because of anything the senator had done but "was in response to the Senate's censure of Wendy Rogers.''
The governor also dodged questions about why he waited until hours after the Senate vote to make any comment at all about racism, even though there was broad publicity for at least days — if not longer — about some of her activities and comments.
"I have condemned racism and anti-Semitism in all of their forms every time I have been asked about it,'' he said. Anyway, the governor said, he was never directly asked about whether he considers Rogers to be a racist.
What Ducey was asked last week, however, was whether he regretted having his political action committee spent $500,000 in 2020 to get her elected. The governor said at the time that he needed a Republican elected in the district to provide him with a critical 16th Republican vote in the 30-member Senate.
Press aide C.J. Karamargin said much of the information that resulted in the Senate censure vote only became public over the weekend.
That included her speech to the America First Political Action Committee, a group of white nationalists, where she advocated building gallows to "make an example of these traitors who have betrayed our country.'' And she praised Nick Fuentes, who hosted the conference and opened it with seeking applause from the crowd for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Rogers doubled down on that on Monday, posting a message that "my speech at aFPAC was spot on.''
Even after all that became public, there was no statement from Ducey until after the Senate voted, with 10 of the 16 Republicans in the chamber joining with all 14 Democrats to censure Rogers. Even then, Ducey did not call out Rogers by name but instead issued a statement praising the Senate vote, saying it "sends a clear message'' that "anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place in Arizona.''
The governor brushed aside questions about whether he still stands by that statement from last week that Rogers was a better choice than a Democrat, saying he is sticking to Tuesday's statement condemning racism.
Ducey also made it clear he does not want to see Rogers ousted from the Senate.
He said such a move would amount to overturning the election results. He said that would be no different than efforts to void the 2020 presidential race.
"Now, in this business, you either trust the people or you don't,'' Ducey said. "I'm on the side of trusting people.''
He pointed out there is another election coming up later this year.
"And everyone who's running for election will have to stand before the voters on their record for the past two years,'' Ducey said.
That, in turn, led to questions about whether, knowing what he does now, he would again endorse Rogers.
"I'm not even considering any of that right now,'' he said.
Rogers is undeterred by the censure, even to the point of using it to raise campaign funds for her re-election bid.
In an email sent the same day as the Senate action, Rogers claims she is "under attack'' and that her work has angered some.
"And they decided to carry out a shock political hit job on me today to try and silence me!'' the message reads, complete with a picture of the censure resolution as it was being drafted.
Aside from praising Fuentes, Rogers called Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons.'' Both Zelenskyy and Soros are Jewish.
That was after Vladimir Putin said he was invading to promote "the demilitarization and de-Nazification'' of Ukraine.
When the Anti-Defamation League, in a posting, asked Gov. Doug Ducey to condemn her "anti-Semitic, racist, violent language,'' she responded, "Oh shaddup.''
Rogers has also expressed support for other white nationalist issues.
In January, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, she retweeted a post urging people to "celebrate'' Confederate generals.
That reflects her own direct comments.
"I like Robert E. Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson,'' she said in a Twitter post last summer. And she also sided with maintaining what many have concluded are racist names and images.
"I like Indians and I like Redskins,'' she wrote, regarding the names of sports teams that have since been abandoned in favor of the Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Commanders. She also wrote of liking Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, images attached to commercial products that have been renamed Pearl Milling Co. pancake mix and syrup, and Ben's Original rice.