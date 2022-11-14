PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona.

The latest batch of 71,000 ballots to be tallied Monday from Maricopa County showed the Democratic contender picking up 30,825 additional votes. Republican Kari Lake added 40,575 to her total.

