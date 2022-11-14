PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona.
The latest batch of 71,000 ballots to be tallied Monday from Maricopa County showed the Democratic contender picking up 30,825 additional votes. Republican Kari Lake added 40,575 to her total.
But that 9,750-vote edge for the former TV news anchor failed to overcome the lead of more than 26,000 that Hobbs had going into Monday. Some of the gains Lake made were offset when Hobbs picked up nearly two-thirds of the additional 31,000 votes counted Monday in Pima County.
That left Hobbs at the end of the night with a lead of more than 30,000 votes.
What makes that significant is that Maricopa County reports it has no more than 15,000 ballots yet to be counted. That includes about 7,600 ballots waiting to be "cured'' because signatures on early ballots did not match and another 7,885 provisional ballots had questions, such as someone showing up at the polls without proper ID.
Lake was counting on this last batch from Maricopa County going her way much stronger.
The vote tallies come as the Arizona Republican Party may be laying the groundwork for a legal challenge.
On Monday, the party sent out a message on Twitter asking people to email if they checked in at a voting center in Maricopa County and faced issues with ballot printers or tabulators and were not permitted to vote.
All that goes along with complaints by Lake supporters that the way Maricopa County handled the election resulted in some people being disenfranchised. That is based on the fact that tabulators in about one out of every five vote centers were not reading all ballots that were produced on site.
County officials fixed the problem by adjusting the settings of the printers. But that did not occur for at least six hours after the polls were open — and after some people said they left without casting a ballot because of long lines.
Bill Gates, who chairs the county board of supervisors, said there was no reason for that to happen.
He said poll workers gave each person with a problem ballot the option of putting it into "Drawer Box 3'' in the tabulator. That would mean they would be taken to county elections headquarters at the end of the day to be counted rather than immediately at the on-site machines.
Gates said if people didn't vote, the fault lies with the leaders of the Arizona Republican Party who put out a different message, reading from a Twitter post by Kelli Ward, the party chair.
"It says, 'Do not put your ballot in Box 3 or Drawer 3,' '' he said. "This was literally the opposite of what Recorder (Stephen) Richer and I were telling people,'' he said at a press briefing Monday before the latest results were released.
The result, he said, is people were afraid to put their ballot into that drawer. People who were checking voters in at the polling places had to spend time explaining the situation which, in turn, caused the long lines.
Gates said county officials have "accepted our responsibility'' for the problems with the equipment.
"But I'm not willing to accept responsibility for issues that were caused by others,'' he said. "And it is clear to me that those lines were longer because members, leaders in one political party were spreading misinformation.''
Republican Mark Finchem, who lost to Adrian Fontes in the race for secretary of state, was spreading his own rumors.
"Investigate the ballots from New Mexico,'' he said in a Twitter post Monday evening. That came after the results showed 51.8% of another 8,057 ballots counted were for Fontes.
Finchem, also without evidence, claimed that the ballot edge in Pima County for Democrats, including Fontes, was "ballot harvesting'' even though that practice of taking someone else's voted ballot is illegal except for family members, those in the same household and caregivers.
Finchem did not immediately respond to requests for proof or an explanation of either allegation.
Two other statewide races remain undecided.
As of Monday night, Democrat Kris Mayes was leading Republican Abe Hamadeh by nearly 15,000 votes in the race for attorney general.
Republican Tom Horne pulled into a 5,294 lead over incumbent Kathy Hoffman in the election for state superintendent of public instruction.