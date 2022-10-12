School Vouchers Arizona (copy)

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

 Ross D. Franklin AP

PHOENIX — Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs is going to get the interview she wanted on Arizona PBS despite refusing to participate in a debate with Republican Kari Lake.

The decision by the station could spell the end of the more than two-decade relationship between the station and the Citizens Clean Elections Commission that sponsors candidate debates.

