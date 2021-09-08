PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is trying to do what the head of the Arizona Republican Party considers an end-run around a U.S. Supreme Court ruling about when votes can be counted.
Hobbs is proposing to require county officials to count votes for certain offices even if the voter shows up at the wrong precinct. So votes for president and statewide offices would be tallied despite being cast at the wrong polling location.
The move comes less than three months after the nation's high court rejected a bid by the Democratic National Committee to force states to count such out-of-precinct votes. The majority concluded there is nothing legally wrong with the current practice of discarding such ballots.
But Bo Dul, the chief legal council for Hobbs, said the ruling does not preclude her boss from changing the rules.
"There's nothing in statute that requires these ballots be rejected,'' she told Capitol Media Services. What there is, Dul explained, is a provision in the current Election Procedures Manual that says only those ballots cast in the correct polling place be counted.
It was that policy the Democrats unsuccessfully asked the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional based on claims it is more likely to affect minority voters.
Dull said the manual is something that state law requires the secretary of state to create. She said since the prohibition on counting those ballots exists only within the manual, Hobbs is free to change it.
Hobbs aide Murphy Hebert defended the move.
"It simply ensures that ... eligible voters who accidentally go to the wrong polling place are not completely disenfranchised solely for that reason,'' she said.
At issue is what happens when people show up at polling places on Election Day and their names are not on the list of those registered to vote there.
That isn't an issue in much of the state as counties have set up "voting centers'' where anyone from anywhere in the county can cast a ballot. Technology makes it possible to print a ballot specific to that voter — right down to local and school board races — on site.
But five Arizona counties — Pima, Pinal, Mohave, La Paz and Apache — still retain precinct-based voting.
If the would-be voter is simply at the wrong place, poll workers can direct them to where they need to go. But voters who insist they are registered and entitled to vote there are given a "provisional ballot.''
After other ballots are counted, county election officials go through their records to see if that person was entitled vote at the place. If not, the ballot is not counted.
That's what Hobbs, a Democrat, seeks to change.
So if a voter from, say, Marana, shows up at a South Tucson precinct, any vote for a legislator from the area would not count. But any vote for president, governor or any statewide officer would be tallied.
Eric Spencer, a former state elections director under Republicans, said Hobbs and Dul are guilty of "historical revisionism.''
He pointed out that U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes, who first ruled against the Democrats, concluded that precinct-based voting is part of state law. What that means, Spencer said, is that the secretary of state cannot simply decide on her own to allow the counting of out-of-precinct votes.
Legal issues aside, the move is drawing an angry reaction from state GOP Chair Kelli Ward.
"Katie Hobbs is trying to run an end-run around current Arizona election laws,'' she charged.
Ward said Arizona law is based on a "precinct-based voting model.'' She said the Supreme Court ruling effectively upheld those statutes.
Ward said in a prepared statement that the change would effectively turn every polling place into a de-facto voting center, something used in some counties where voters from anywhere in the county can go to any of these locations. She clearly isn't a fan of that practice.
"Precinct-based voting is essential to election integrity,'' Ward said.
But Hebert said there is no reason residents of the counties with precinct-based voting should end up losing out on their right to vote simply because they ended up at the wrong polling place.