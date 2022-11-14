Hobbs

Hobbs

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs laid out her priorities for the next four years, promising to work with the Republican-controlled Legislature to solve problems — but with a political warning to those who choose a different path.

“Republicans and Democrats will have an open door to my office so we can get to work, find bipartisan compromise and deliver for the people of Arizona,’’ Hobbs said in a victory speech Tuesday to supporters. She is the first Democrat to be the state’s chief executive since early 2009 when Janet Napolitano, who also faced having to deal with Republicans running the House and Senate, left to take a job in the Obama administration.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?