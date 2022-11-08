SIERRA VISTA — With four candidates vying for three seats on Sierra Vista’s city council, voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for a leadership that will help launch the city into a new future for the next four years.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the three current council members looked set to retain their seats.
Incumbents Mark Rodriguez, Carolyn Umphrey and William Benning are hoping to retain their council positions, while retired U.S. Army veteran Kevin Weston is hoping to unseat one of the council representatives on the six-member board.
In his bid for a council seat, Weston had stressed developing long-range plans and strategies to make the city a better community and keeping business transparent. From his background, he had emphasized that he knew how to lead and develop comprehensive long-range planning.
Rodriguez, who was appointed to the city council in June 2021, is seeking his first four-year term. A Noncommissioned Officer Academy senior trainer with ORSA Technologies LLC at Fort Huachuca, Rodriguez advocated improving Sierra Vista, making the city an attractive and desirable place to live and revitalizing the city’s youth commission that was halted during COVID-19.
Benning, who serves as council liaison to the city’s Park and Recreation Committee, has emphasized the importance of improving the city’s response time for fire and EMS personnel, that it has improved dramatically in the last six months, and that he wants to continue keeping city parks and sport complexes headed in the positive direction it has been going for the past several years.
Umphrey, who was elected as councilwoman four years ago, is the current chair of the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization and liaison to the West End Commission. She also serves as the chair of the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization, as a primary for the Upper San Pedro Partnership, a board member of the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council, a member of the Military Communities Council and on the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone