SIERRA VISTA — With four candidates vying for three seats on Sierra Vista’s city council, voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for a leadership that will help launch the city into a new future for the next four years.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the three current council members looked set to retain their seats.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?