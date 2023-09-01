Independents

Independents have always played a large part in Arizona politics, but they also became the largest group of voters in the state this summer, edging out Republicans for the first time in years.

 Maricopa County Elections Department

The largest political party in Arizona is no longer a party.

The latest voter registration numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office show that independent voters edged out Republicans in July to become the largest single group of voters in the state.

