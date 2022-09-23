Kelli Ward

Kelli Ward

 
 
 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — The House committee investigating the events around the Jan. 6 riot is entitled to get the phone records of the head of the Arizona Republican Party.

U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa rejected the arguments by Kelli Ward that the subpoena lacks a valid legislative purpose. She said it is clear that the House, in setting up the panel, empowered it to look into not only the events of that day but also make recommendations for changes in laws, policies and procedures as the committee "may deem necessary.''