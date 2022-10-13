PHOENIX — The head of the House Appropriations Committee wants to pull all state funds from Arizona PBS over what he said is the station's mishandling of the gubernatorial debate.

Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, acknowledged that KAET-TV has the right to air what it wants. That includes what station officials say is its obligation to provide equal time to Democrat Katie Hobbs after Republican Kari Lake was going to get 30 minutes of airtime.

