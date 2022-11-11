gates

Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, answers questions Thursday about the progress of counting ballots.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly secured a six-year term in the Senate late Friday after a promised "red wave'' of votes from Maricopa County failed to materialize.

Of the nearly 75,000 votes reported by the state's largest county Friday, Kelly picked up 40,719 of them compared to 32,378 for Republican Blake Masters. That boosted Kelly's statewide total to 1,128,917 and 51.8% of the total ballots counted so far in that race.

