Flanked by attorney Tim LaSota, Kari Lake dodges questions Wednesday about what evidence she has there was fraud in the Tuesday primary.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday.

Lake’s victory, called by the Associated Press, was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson in an attempt to push their party past the chaotic Trump era. Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign.

