Kari Lake Election Challenge

Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. A judge has rejected a bid Monday, May 15, by election officials to throw out the last remaining election misconduct claim by Lake, the 2022 Republican candidate for Arizona governor, setting up a three-day trial over the former TV anchor's challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

 Alex Brandon AP

PHOENIX — A trial judge will give Kari Lake one more chance to try to prove that Maricopa County was not properly verifying the signatures on early ballot envelopes.

But in a ruling late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out the separate claims of the failed Republican gubernatorial candidate that problems with equipment at voting centers led to some ballots cast on Election Day not being counted. He said that Lake, having failed to convince him the first time — a decision upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court — is now improperly trying an entirely new theory in a bid to convince him to overturn the results of the 2022 election.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?