Lake (copy)

Kari Lake at a press conference in June after a trial judge threw out the last of her claims that the 2022 election results showing she lost to Katie Hobbs should be overturned. 

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she had an absolute right to publicly accuse Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer of illegally sabotaging the election with mis-sized ballots even though a judge ruling in her challenge to the 2022 election had already rejected that complaint as unproven.

Ditto her claim that Richer had illegally injected 300,000 fake ballots into the vote count.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?