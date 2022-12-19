lake12.jpg

Kari Lake on the campaign trail earlier this year. A new lawsuit filed by Lake's legal team alleges intentional failures in the 2022 midterm election and is asking a court to hear arguments.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services FILE

PHOENIX — An attorney for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake asked a judge Monday to give her her day in court to argue that there were enough errors to overturn the election.

Curt Olson is basing much of his case on the conclusions by Clay Parikh, a cyber security expert, that the problems that occurred with printers and tabulators at some of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County were not mere technical problems that could not have been avoided.

