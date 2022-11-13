PHOENIX — Republican Kari Lake closed the gap slightly on Sunday in the governor's race with Katie Hobbs.

But unless she can do a lot better with the nearly 95,000 Maricopa County ballots that remain to be counted, the Democratic secretary of state will be the next governor.

