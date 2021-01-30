The good news is we now have a COVID vaccine — the bad news is we’re having a problem getting it into people’s arms, due to a national shortage!
Amidst that shortage, Cochise County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is hard at work insuring our residents get vaccinated, but the law of supply and demand continues to haunt the process.
In Cochise County, we have approximately 4,127 health care workers who fall in Category 1A.
In the enhanced part of Category 1B there are 11,600 in the 75+ group, 15,678 in the 65-74 group, 4,519 teachers and school staff, and 3,017 protective service workers — for a grand total of 38,941.
This means we need 78,000 doses of vaccine (2@ person) for just categories 1A and 1B Enhanced.…we still have the remainder of category 1B and categories 1C, 2, and 3 to inoculate.
To date, approximately 9,300 first shots have been given — so we have a way to go, and while we will eventually get there, patience will be a virtue.
Our county health team lead by Director Alicia Thompson — whom we’re fortunate to have directing the program in Cochise County — has been very diligent in addressing the problems with the various vaccination sites known as PODS…(Points of Distribution).
Thompson mentioned to me that she appreciated the community members who have made meaningful comments about their efforts. She also commented that the vaccination program is not taken lightly, since it is a matter of life and death.
When you look at the “rollout” of the vaccination program, you can see why there are problems — not just here, but across the United States.
First of all, no one at a national level has really been in charge. The states were told to “handle it." This created 50 ways to address the problem. Then the states deferred to the counties — approximately 3,600 variations on the same theme.
Basically, the federal government gives vaccines to the states, the states distribute to the counties, and the counties send to the various PODs in their jurisdiction.
In Cochise County, we have 20 partner organizations to whom vaccine is distributed and where shots are given.
Then there has been misinformation at the national level when administration officials told the American public that there was sufficient vaccine — wrong!
One frustration has been the registration process, which has been improving. The entry point on the web is podvaccine.azdhs.gov — once you enter the site, you’ll be able to find sites in the county, register for vaccination, and make an appointment if you are in a currently eligible category.
On the right side of the screen you can login or create a new account — just follow the prompts.
Then, if you want to find a location you can use azdhs.gov. When you open the portal you’ll see a map with red dots. If you click on a dot, the name and provider information will appear on the screen.
One thing to note is only Chrome/Firefox/Safari browsers are supported; Android devices do not work.
After your vaccination, you will be given a CDC card showing you had a vaccination and when you’re scheduled for your second shot — a fairly simple process.
On the national level, President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act in order to increase the production of vaccine. He also has instructed FEMA to build 100 vaccination sites by the end of his first month in office.
Hopefully additional vaccine and vaccination sites along with wearing a mask and adhering to the CDC protocols will help us get herd immunity by the summer.
As Biden said, "Here's the deal: The more people we vaccinate, the faster we do it, the sooner we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us and get back to our lives and loved ones."
This is something we all really want.